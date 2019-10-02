Starboard Value LP Lowered Stake in Rpm Intl (RPM) by $6.10 Million; Efg Asset Management Americas Raised Holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $548,281 as Share Price Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 3,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 18,732 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 15,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 735,673 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Intends to Complete a Rolling NDA Submission for Golodirsen by Yr-end 2018; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta plays nice with the FDA, sets out plans for second Duchenne approval by year’s end $SRPT +3%; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor -; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 900,322 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.02M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.94. About 760,229 shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. BONNEY MICHAEL W bought 2,000 shares worth $173,480. $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN. 16,252 shares were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S, worth $2.00 million on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Sands Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3.53 million shares. Dynamic Cap stated it has 3.54% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.1% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Legal General Group Incorporated Plc reported 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Sectoral Asset reported 117,097 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 1,716 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 3,000 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.07% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 96,440 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Jennison Assoc Lc holds 1.00 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0.41% or 1.77 million shares. Gmt reported 125,400 shares. Geode Capital Management reported 742,251 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,917 shares to 23,606 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 12,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,611 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 340,000 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.