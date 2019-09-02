Starboard Value LP Lowered Stake in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) by $304.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Argent Trust Company Has Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $681,345; Shares Rose

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 3,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 8,998 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 12,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 16.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 19.83 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.44 million, down from 35.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 15.88 million shares traded or 80.21% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $71.53M for 54.48 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British American Tobacco Plc Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,575 shares to 20,595 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VT) by 8,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,947 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

