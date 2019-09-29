Starboard Value LP Lifted Its Symantec (SYMC) Position; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding Maintained by Mufg Americas Holdings Corp

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.15M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 17,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 164,392 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 147,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 2.22M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.14% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 777,817 shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 3.20 million shares or 4.64% of the stock. Gam Holdg Ag reported 62,836 shares. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. 56 were reported by Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com stated it has 9,663 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 66 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Crosslink Cap holds 734,287 shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Charter Trust invested 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Manchester Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Acadian Asset Management owns 26,133 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 10,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards owns 84 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.48 million shares to 84,100 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 787,543 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Symantec: Moving On – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “SyncDog and Symantec Partner in Enterprise Mobile Security | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Symantec (SYMC) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy That Arenâ€™t Microsoft – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Symantec Tumbled Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 11,065 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pcj Investment Counsel Limited invested in 100,600 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Guardian has invested 0.27% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Becker Inc has 1.79% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1.87 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cypress Management Ltd Company holds 2.58% or 257,700 shares in its portfolio. Bp Plc stated it has 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 39.73 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First In accumulated 1,480 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). D L Carlson Gp owns 8,000 shares. Invesco reported 0.15% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser: What Happened? Investment-Worthy? – Seeking Alpha” on December 30, 2018. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.