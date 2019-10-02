Starboard Value LP Lifted Holding in Symantec (SYMC) as Share Value Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Provise Management Group Has Boosted by $816,848 Its Position

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 3.18M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 10,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 48,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, up from 38,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 10.04M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.04M shares to 787,543 shares, valued at $18.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07M shares, and cut its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $746.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 18,786 shares to 292,700 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 25,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,989 shares, and cut its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).

