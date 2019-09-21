Starboard Value LP Increased Stake in Symantec (SYMC); Brown Capital Management Has Raised Its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stake by $20.03 Million; Shares Declined

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 5.32 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 12.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.89M, up from 10.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 1.49M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital: Plan to Separate Ironwood’s R&D Programs From Comml Business ‘Good First Step Toward Creating Shareholder Value’; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 19/04/2018 – Allergan’s Dropped Shire Bid Opens Door for Ironwood Activist; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 01/05/2018 – #2 Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.20 million shares to 555,574 shares, valued at $59.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 108,486 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 572 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 2.37M shares. Private Advisor Group Lc stated it has 9,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 216,700 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Beutel Goodman And Limited stated it has 12.06 million shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 314,686 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & holds 13,900 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The Indiana-based Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cap Ww Investors owns 34.80M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fil Limited holds 1.80 million shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IRWD shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 149.39 million shares or 1.83% more from 146.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Llc accumulated 0% or 217,537 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 66,691 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 21,639 shares. Sei Investments Co accumulated 0% or 61,774 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 276,076 shares. 27,687 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorp. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 616,502 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 2,028 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Com holds 0.01% or 345,600 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 20,747 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Pnc Svcs Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Comml Bank Of America De has 576,924 shares. Amer Intl Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

