Starboard Value LP Holding in Symantec (SYMC) Raised as Stock Value Declined; As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Value Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Upped by $5.35 Million Its Position

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 246,356 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66 million, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 6.39 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 110,981 shares to 117,327 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

