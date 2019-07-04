Starboard Value LP Holding in Rpm Intl (RPM) Lowered by $5.80 Million as Valuation Declined; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $964,000

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,170 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, down from 266,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 1.64M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – MEAN EGFR WAS DECREASED AT 24 WEEKS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN VS PLACEBO IN STUDY; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca 1Q Core EPS $0.48; 07/03/2018 Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS MORE CONSOLIDATION IN DRUG INDUSTRY POSSIBLE; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Rev $5.18B; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 278,381 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27,250 shares to 330,300 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 49,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $970.33M for 28.37 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. RPM’s profit will be $149.43M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 714.29% EPS growth.

