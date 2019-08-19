Starboard Value LP Holding in Magellan Health (MGLN) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose; Ajo LP Has Trimmed Entergy (ETR) Position by $845,025; Stock Price Rose

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 8,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 180,283 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, down from 189,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 905,214 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85; 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85, EST. $6.36; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 176,813 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 190,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Hennessy accumulated 7,260 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 27,046 shares stake. Frontier accumulated 2,183 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com owns 14,656 shares. Oakworth stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs reported 0.01% stake. Korea Investment Corporation invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Asset Mgmt One accumulated 152,009 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0.1% or 908,022 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 4,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset owns 48,146 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 72 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Voloridge Inv Mgmt invested in 17,923 shares.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entergy: A Reliable Performer Investing Sluggishly – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 19,924 shares to 271,807 shares, valued at $64.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Financial (NYSE:TCB) by 72,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Health up 9% on sale rumors – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Magellan Health – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 22nd – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Magellan Health Down Nearly 40%, in a Year: What’s Next? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health Services EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.