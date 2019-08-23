Starboard Value LP Has Upped Its Symantec (SYMC) Position by $252.98 Million as Valuation Declined; As Citigroup (Put) (C) Stock Price Rose, Financial Architects Lowered Position

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 4.28M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (C) by 95.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 18,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 9.34M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 209,188 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp holds 0.01% or 58,995 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 39,673 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 32,405 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Conning accumulated 10,706 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.02% or 3.23M shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Co Incorporated invested 0.14% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Blackrock accumulated 0.04% or 43.46M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 18,385 shares. Farmers Merchants stated it has 322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ims Capital Mngmt invested in 0.55% or 29,464 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fil Limited reported 0.1% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Ltd Co has 3.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10.10M shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 130,407 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 32,863 shares. Wafra Incorporated invested in 0.65% or 298,796 shares. Asset Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 62,678 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 12,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 257,750 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nexus Investment Management reported 388,755 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.51% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 32,877 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clough Cap Prtnrs Lp reported 4.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 172,417 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 446,643 shares. Hl Services Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bsw Wealth reported 0.18% stake.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49,144 shares to 50,144 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 45,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).