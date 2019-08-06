Starboard Value LP Has Upped Its Symantec (SYMC) Holding by $252.98 Million; Norris Perne & French Llp Trimmed Holding in V F Com (VFC) as Share Value Declined

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in V F Corp Com (VFC) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 134,957 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, down from 140,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in V F Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 2.37M shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R)

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66 million, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 7.49M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 45,455 shares valued at $1.05 million was made by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.33M for 15.59 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,845 shares to 39,063 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 4,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc..

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. 24,926 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $2.14 million were sold by Holtz Curtis A..