Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Stake in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) by $304.95 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Shares Declined, Tygh Capital Management Has Trimmed by $3.96 Million Its Holding

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 16.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 19.83M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.44 million, down from 35.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 547,866 shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 31,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 48,536 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 80,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 7,746 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 24/05/2018 – Rigenerand Srl | autologous human adipose perivascular stromal cells genetically modified to secrete soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor-related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand (sTRAIL) | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Com reported 1.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Charles Schwab Invest owns 200,191 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 52 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc stated it has 8,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 13,540 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Da Davidson & Com owns 3,074 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 62,766 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.03% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). United Services Automobile Association reported 33,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 37,000 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 63,137 shares to 93,957 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) by 39,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $108,202 was bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 were bought by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2. Shares for $95,980 were bought by Patel Sunil on Friday, August 2.

