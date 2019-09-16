Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding by $4.06 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Boosted Position

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.57 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 1.45 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 13/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – REPURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MARCH 15, 2018; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Board Now Comprised of 12 Members; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Operating Income $359.8 Million; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 587.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 16,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 19,246 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 8.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 340,000 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.08 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J.

