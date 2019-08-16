Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Rpm Intl (RPM) by $5.80 Million; Gofen & Glossberg Position in Idex (IEX) Has Trimmed by $1.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Idex (IEX) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 7,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 42,932 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 50,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Idex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $161.77. About 457,874 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 668,654 shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.66% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Mcf Advsrs invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0.04% or 7,931 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 20,126 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Opus Cap Group Lc owns 13,319 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 178,783 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.04% or 29,915 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Stock Yards State Bank Co holds 0.18% or 32,741 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 52,947 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Commerce Ma holds 1.30 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 373,085 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 149,697 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01M for 18.36 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 27.70 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 194,163 shares. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 612 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort Lp accumulated 15,577 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.05% stake. Ima Wealth Inc reported 88 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 11,771 shares stake. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca invested in 594,550 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 246 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). The Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 69,239 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,350 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd has 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 155,068 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 325,646 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9,461 shares to 494,519 shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emer Mkts Et (IEMG) by 16,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).