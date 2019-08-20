Starboard Value LP Has Raised Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake by $16.25 Million; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Huntington National Bank Raised Holding

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $67.34. About 87,545 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in Hawai’i; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 13,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 310,045 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.70M, up from 296,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $161.23. About 1.17 million shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fin Serv has 1,109 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 315 shares. 21 were reported by Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn. Security National Tru owns 265 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset reported 0.63% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Ameritas Invest has invested 0.2% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus reported 1,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.44% or 318,527 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2,400 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Trustmark Comml Bank Department owns 1,394 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 1.19% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). D E Shaw Inc has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.18% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 77,850 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 15,370 shares to 97,019 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 6,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,695 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (Prn) (IVW).

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s (NYSE:MKC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/16 – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan up 4% as sale process advances – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health Services misses by $0.16, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0.01% or 32,934 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% or 3,732 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,100 shares. 139,709 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. Principal Group Inc invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 170,860 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 29,920 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 10,680 shares or 0% of the stock. 37,821 were accumulated by Cambiar Investors Lc. Bluemountain Cap accumulated 241 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Century holds 0% or 5,273 shares. Renaissance Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).