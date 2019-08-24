Starboard Value LP Has Raised Magellan Health (MGLN) Position by $16.25 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Stake Increased by Hartline Investment Corp

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 99,105 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 1,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 6,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.04 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan up 4% as sale process advances – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/09 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health Services EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.