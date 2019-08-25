Starboard Value LP Has Raised Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Cut Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 38,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 175,416 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 214,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 323,914 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 8.24M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 91,193 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset has invested 0.24% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 9,345 are owned by C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Street Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Captrust Advsr owns 1,652 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 4.78M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 0.38% stake. Duncker Streett & Inc invested in 3,000 shares. Legal And General Gru Public reported 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.11% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Profund owns 45,642 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.12% or 1.31M shares. First Manhattan owns 110,426 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Symantec to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/07: (CVNA) (STMP) (SYMC) Higher; (GDOT) (ANGI) (ICUI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Symantec: The Aftermath – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Co invested in 63,025 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Sei Commerce, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,950 shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 5.52 million shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 32 shares. Shine Inv Advisory accumulated 352 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 180,168 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 28,758 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 23,618 shares. Moreover, Cipher Cap LP has 0.45% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 5,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 133,898 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 129,383 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa.