Starboard Value LP Has Raised Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding by $16.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Its Holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by $621,600 as Stock Declined

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 108,831 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The institutional investor held 68,653 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 83,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 34,268 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 14/05/2018 – Magnetar Reports 4.97% Stake in Stewart Information Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,000 are held by 13D. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co owns 287,567 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 12,288 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 125,068 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 139,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 4,326 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Franklin Resources reported 16,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 25,300 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Mason Street Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 856,984 shares. Sei Invs has 9,598 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 61,505 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 36,098 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Jet Capital Investors LP accumulated 127,925 shares or 1.12% of the stock. 12,024 are held by Aperio Gru. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.06% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Fmr Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Bailard Inc holds 8,100 shares. Citigroup stated it has 297,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Sun Life Incorporated has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).