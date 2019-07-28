Starboard Value LP Has Raised Its Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $252.98 Million as Valuation Declined; Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Raised Its Position by $919,497

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 970,280 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Posts $120M 1Q Negative Mark-To-Market on Forward Oilseed Crushing Contracts; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 01/04/2018 – Bus World (PH): Bunge struggles to sell sugar trading operation; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66 million, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 4.31M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M. On Tuesday, May 21 HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 38,588 shares. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd owns 125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Lc owns 0.14% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 651,900 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 309 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Us Bancorp De reported 7,549 shares. Amg Funds Lc reported 18,267 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Virtu Finance Limited Liability has 7,541 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Co accumulated 10,680 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp invested in 765,155 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lederer And Associate Invest Counsel Ca accumulated 30,130 shares or 1.49% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested in 20,808 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares to 28,151 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Shares for $1.05 million were sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 3,005 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Taconic Capital Advsrs Lp holds 250,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability invested in 0.38% or 235,842 shares. Prudential Inc owns 2.46M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,700 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 1.46 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The New York-based Starboard Value Limited Partnership has invested 20.22% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 243,911 shares. 10.31 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 177,465 shares. Proshare Advisors holds 0.08% or 613,071 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt owns 2,028 shares.