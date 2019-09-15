Starboard Value LP Has Lowered Its Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $86.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose, Washington Trust Bank Lowered Its Holding

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 30,873 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, down from 33,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 2.22 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 4.07M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.77M, down from 6.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.44 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 93,941 shares in its portfolio. 3.66M are owned by Charles Schwab Management. Fiduciary Tru holds 42,651 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Inc accumulated 17,872 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wright Investors Ser holds 0.16% or 10,355 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 14,698 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 98,945 shares stake. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 126,094 shares. 8,754 were reported by Zebra Cap Ltd. Duncker Streett And Communications invested 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 1.28% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Investec Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Philadelphia Trust Communication reported 0.17% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd owns 0.14% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 351,266 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 2.14M shares to 5.32 million shares, valued at $120.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

