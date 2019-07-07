Starboard Value LP Has Lifted Its Position in Symantec (SYMC) by $252.98 Million as Stock Value Declined; Alkeon Capital Management Decreased Stake in Visa (V) as Valuation Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 42,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.46 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66 million, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 11.37M shares traded or 50.17% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Symantec at ‘BB+’; Outlook Positive; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co owns 317,109 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 376,886 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 10,062 are owned by Bank & Trust Of The West. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 5,545 shares. Group owns 265,141 shares. Pictet North America Advisors accumulated 55,000 shares. Cibc Ww reported 0.03% stake. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 26,200 are owned by Spirit Of America Management New York. Suntrust Banks has 24,405 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated reported 2.43M shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.08% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Shares for $1.05 million were sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lomas Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Michigan-based Exchange Capital Management has invested 1.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3,580 were reported by Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Com. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 0.61% or 943,259 shares. 22,337 were accumulated by Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co. Glovista Limited Liability owns 10,601 shares. Sei Invs Communication has 2.27M shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 1.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.15M shares. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reilly Finance Lc stated it has 0.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rbo Ltd reported 0.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 260,270 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highland Cap Mngmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 71,000 shares. Markston Interest Limited Liability Company has 52,517 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 30,100 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $140.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc by 275,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.