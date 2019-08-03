Starboard Value LP Has Increased Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN); As Granite Construction (GVA) Share Value Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $3.23 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) by 150.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 75,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 124,997 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 49,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.30M shares traded or 204.44% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500.

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 127,031 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings.