Starboard Value LP Has Increased Position in Symantec (SYMC); As Republic Svcs (RSG) Market Value Rose, Omers Administration Lifted by $3.95 Million Its Position

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66 million, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 15.52M shares traded or 63.59% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 326.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 47,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 826,175 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc reported 19,725 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Corp reported 365,798 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Commerce invested in 505 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.12% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 0.04% or 1.79 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 14,739 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Churchill Mngmt Corporation stated it has 281,031 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 993 are held by Captrust Finance Advsrs. Pennsylvania Tru Co reported 28,064 shares. Sei reported 0.06% stake. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 149,930 shares. M&T Retail Bank accumulated 16,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,184 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Spc Inc holds 38,025 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 313,145 shares to 3.86M shares, valued at $179.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 295,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 943,841 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

