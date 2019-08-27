Starboard Value LP Has Decreased By $304.95 Million Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped By $2.28 Million Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake

Starboard Value Lp decreased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) stake by 44.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Starboard Value Lp sold 16.05 million shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)’s stock rose 6.40%. The Starboard Value Lp holds 19.83M shares with $394.44 million value, down from 35.88M last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd now has $15.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 6.71 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 15/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab acquired 11,565 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 440,797 shares with $86.86M value, up from 429,232 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $102.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $230.96. About 789,047 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Claar Advisors Llc owns 7.79% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 82,207 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Llc holds 1,557 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First In invested in 2,849 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 35,829 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 36,836 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.29% stake. Parkside Bank & Tru reported 415 shares. Bar Harbor Services accumulated 53,228 shares or 5.84% of the stock. Cls Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Umb Bankshares N A Mo owns 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,837 shares. The Maryland-based Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc has invested 2.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Orrstown Fincl Services invested in 3,551 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Chem Bancorp owns 0.15% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,964 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 339,008 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower Corp has $25300 highest and $185 lowest target. $214.14’s average target is -7.28% below currents $230.96 stock price. American Tower Corp had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, August 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $25300 target. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silver Ring Value Partners – American Tower – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Tower’s (AMT) Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Up – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower Delivered Solid Growth in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 1.58M shares to 582,234 valued at $31.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) stake by 35,865 shares and now owns 263,441 shares. Aptiv Plc was reduced too.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marvell (MRVL) to Post Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Marvell Technology (MRVL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marvell Technology (MRVL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OMFL – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating on Marvell (MRVL) Ahead of Earnings Release – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 18 analysts covering Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Marvell has $3000 highest and $19 lowest target. $25’s average target is 6.02% above currents $23.58 stock price. Marvell had 31 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of MRVL in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 8. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Rosenblatt. M Partners maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on Friday, May 31 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135,000 are owned by Jefferies Ltd Llc. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 165 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 132,193 shares. Starboard Value Lp reported 9.64% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 264,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 111,318 are held by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 19,071 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited has 280,376 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.03% or 142,698 shares. 120,519 are owned by Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Co. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. 66,158 were reported by Kbc Nv. First Republic Management Inc has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp has 0.09% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).