Starboard Value LP Has Boosted Symantec (SYMC) Stake by $42.00 Million; Share Value Declined; Zevin Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Citrix Systems (CTXS) by $564,970 as Market Value Declined

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) by 51.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 11,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 425,734 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 2.57 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 0.09% or 26,200 shares. Fairfield Bush & owns 10,000 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 12,950 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 31,106 shares. James Rech Incorporated holds 9,990 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 165,574 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 36,292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise owns 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.91 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Asset Inc stated it has 46,035 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Communications has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 93,788 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 70,468 shares. 252,663 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 95,851 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $219.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,322 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Yhb Invest Advisors holds 29,979 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fin Advsrs has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 1,018 shares. Cambridge Investment Research reported 4,964 shares stake. Sei Invs Communication owns 0.05% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 159,389 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,771 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 256,249 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 11,553 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Profit Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,220 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.25% or 37,398 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 131 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.01% or 20,618 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Inc holds 0.3% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 572,141 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Company owns 21,723 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.