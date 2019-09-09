Starboard Value LP Cut Stake in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) as Shares Rose; Honeywell International Ord (HON) Valuation Rose While Cincinnati Financial Decreased Its Holding by $17.38 Million

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $169.43. About 2.69M shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 16.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 19.83 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.44M, down from 35.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 4.46 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $70.11 million for 56.64 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 21.07 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.