Starboard Value LP Cut Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding as Shares Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Holding by $1.51 Million

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $95.59. About 1.04 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 33,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 377,474 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, up from 344,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 11.12M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.55 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,486 shares to 17,168 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 137,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,500 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.