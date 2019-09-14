Starboard Value LP Boosted Its Stake in Symantec (SYMC) by $42.00 Million as Stock Declined; Northcoast Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Pultegroup (PHM) by $527,558

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 17,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 34,584 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 51,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 5.23 million shares traded or 47.43% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 4.73M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec: No Safety Margin — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pulte Trust cuts PulteGroup stake to 4.8% – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PulteGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:PHM) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Del Webb Unveils New Consumer Inspired Home Designs – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.28 million for 9.58 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

