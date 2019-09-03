Starboard Value LP Boosted Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Position by $16.25 Million as Stock Price Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $32.25 Million

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 79,369 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $128.71. About 1.77M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Advisors has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). White Pine Inv has 2.71% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.3% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 47,390 shares. 4,015 were reported by M&R Cap Inc. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Counselors accumulated 51,281 shares. Legacy Private Comm has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,245 shares. 4,200 were reported by S&Co. Northeast Finance Consultants has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,994 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fincl Advisory reported 8,637 shares. Whitnell And Co has 16,385 shares. Regions Fin holds 354,556 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 0.2% or 34,072 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.89 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).