Star Group LP (SGU) Stock Rose While Moab Capital Partners Trimmed by $477,558 Its Position; Southern Co (SO) Holder Lazard Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 95.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 199,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 8,392 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 207,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 25,198 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bankshares Tru Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 11,919 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd New York invested in 0.04% or 8,108 shares. Moors & Cabot has 112,326 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 10,740 were accumulated by Chesley Taft Associate Lc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 273,400 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 62,554 shares stake. Ariel Invs Ltd Llc holds 436,419 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,960 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt reported 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Prudential Fin stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 8,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brookmont Cap Mgmt reported 0.8% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Magellan Asset Management Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Griffin Asset Inc owns 50,902 shares. Essex Financial Services reported 19,764 shares stake.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 618,410 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $109.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Allianc (NYSE:WAL) by 74,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark Holding (NYSE:ARMK).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.13B for 13.56 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd holds 0% or 43,400 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 401,325 shares. Ent Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 902 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 152,399 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lubar & Communication stated it has 1.25 million shares or 10.79% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 14,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 361,121 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 18,485 shares stake. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 988 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Eqis Inc invested in 23,302 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 105,114 shares or 0% of its portfolio.