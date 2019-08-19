Star Group LP (SGU) Shares Rose While Central Securities Lifted Its Position; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding Has Raised by Riverpark Capital Management Llc

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 5.00 million shares traded or 290.52% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 44,632 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 57,083 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 28,181 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.07% or 148,881 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada reported 2,925 shares. Hrt Lc holds 922 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 37,669 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Management reported 100 shares. 20,262 are held by M&T Bankshares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 671 were accumulated by Prelude Mngmt Ltd. 147,877 are owned by Carlson Capital L P. 1.77 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Comm. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,267 shares. Moreover, Scout Invs has 0.71% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.01% or 262 shares.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,797 shares to 36,664 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 41,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,006 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Morgan Stanley accumulated 373,472 shares or 0% of the stock. 23 were reported by M&R Capital Mgmt. Ameriprise Incorporated has 54,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cove Street Cap Ltd Co reported 248,375 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eqis Cap Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 23,302 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). 3.47 million were accumulated by Bandera Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Campbell & Company Inv Adviser Lc accumulated 17,892 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Llc owns 1.44M shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. 13,546 were reported by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Hillsdale Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 10,200 shares.