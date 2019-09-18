Star Group LP (SGU) Shares Rose While Bandera Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.58 Million; Mairs & Power Stake in Target (TGT) Has Trimmed by $5.13 Million

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 59,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 839,287 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.69M, down from 898,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $106.77. About 1.04M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 508,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 16,999 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU)

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.81 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mmm Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 130,387 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $324.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 189,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).