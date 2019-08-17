Star Group LP (SGU) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Decreased Stake; Elk Creek Partners Has Decreased Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Position by $3.84 Million; Stock Price Declined

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 44,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 164,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, down from 209,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 981,649 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc analyzed 53,062 shares as the company's stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $480.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 44,632 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Cullen Frost Bankers has 100 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Com owns 152,399 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 178,500 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 361,121 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc owns 1.44M shares. Central Secs Corp, a New York-based fund reported 560,092 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 10,612 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.29% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). M&R Cap Inc invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). 54,100 are held by Ameriprise Financial. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest reported 14,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 13,546 shares. Moreover, Lubar Com has 10.79% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 1.25M shares. Campbell & Communication Investment Adviser Ltd Llc has 17,892 shares.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29 million for 217.53 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 63 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 165 shares. 4,728 are owned by Gam Holding Ag. Segantii Capital accumulated 240,000 shares. Qs Investors Llc has invested 0.11% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 96,337 shares. Aperio Limited Liability reported 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 11,700 shares. Moreover, Capital Ww has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 562 are owned by Kwmg Lc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,949 shares. Proshare Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Samlyn Lc holds 1.38% or 675,072 shares in its portfolio.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 24,462 shares to 402,267 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 302,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).