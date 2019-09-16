Star Group LP (SGU) Market Valuation Rose While Bandera Partners Lowered Its Position; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Upped Its Metlife (MET) Stake by $5.58 Million

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 113,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 630,826 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.33 million, up from 516,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 3.02 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 508,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55 million, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 30,071 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

More notable recent Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Star Group, LP Announces Acquisition NYSE:SGU – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 12.5 Cents per Unit – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Star Gas Partners LP (SGU) CEO Steven Goldman on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Star Group, L.P. to Host Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Webcast and Conference Call May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 53,965 shares to 175,827 shares, valued at $36.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 10,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,504 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE).