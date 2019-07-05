Star Group LP (SGU) Holding Increased by Central Securities Corp; Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Position in United Rentals (URI) by $2.08 Million as Share Value Declined

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 14,653 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has declined 0.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 86.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 18,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 448,758 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.4% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 3,888 are owned by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 40,700 were reported by Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.46% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,000 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 0% or 12,232 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,405 shares. Wesbanco Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 12,566 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 72 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,000 are owned by Hgk Asset Inc. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 206,544 shares.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DaVita Inc (DVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Activision Blizzard, United Rentals, and Gap Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals rides higher after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares to 21,068 shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.96M for 7.32 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.