Star Group L.P. (SGU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group L.P. 10 0.28 N/A 0.76 12.69 Holly Energy Partners L.P. 28 5.54 N/A 1.74 16.70

Table 1 demonstrates Star Group L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Holly Energy Partners L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Star Group L.P. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Star Group L.P.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group L.P. 0.00% 11.5% 4.7% Holly Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 41.9% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

Star Group L.P. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.17. In other hand, Holly Energy Partners L.P. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Star Group L.P. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Holly Energy Partners L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Star Group L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Star Group L.P. and Holly Energy Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.8% and 31.7%. About 0.2% of Star Group L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Holly Energy Partners L.P. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Group L.P. -0.93% -3.32% 2.12% 6.77% 1.8% 3% Holly Energy Partners L.P. -3.19% 4.79% 7.45% -4.87% -5.97% 1.96%

For the past year Star Group L.P. has stronger performance than Holly Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners L.P. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Star Group L.P.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 24 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as 5 refinery processing units. The company serves as the general partner of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.