Star Group L.P. (SGU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group L.P. 10 0.27 N/A 0.76 12.69 Crestwood Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Star Group L.P. and Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group L.P. 0.00% 11.5% 4.7% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0.00% -2.4% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Star Group L.P. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

Star Group L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Star Group L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Star Group L.P. and Crestwood Equity Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s consensus price target is $44, while its potential upside is 11.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.8% of Star Group L.P. shares and 75.1% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Star Group L.P.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Group L.P. -0.93% -3.32% 2.12% 6.77% 1.8% 3% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 1.65% 2.71% 2.91% 14.26% 5.75% 34.32%

For the past year Star Group L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Summary

Star Group L.P. beats Crestwood Equity Partners LP on 7 of the 9 factors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. Its Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The companyÂ’s Marketing, Supply and Logistics Operations segment provides NGL and crude oil storage, and marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. It also manufactures mined salt for food, industrial, and pharmaceutical uses. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 516 million cubic feet of natural gas/day of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 294,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 48,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity, as well as 79.3 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity and 1.4 Bcf/d of pipeline transportation capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a subsidiary of Crestwood Holdings LLC.