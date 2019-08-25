Star Group L.P. (SGU) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Star Group L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Star Group L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Star Group L.P. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group L.P. 0.00% 11.50% 4.70% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Star Group L.P. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group L.P. N/A 10 12.69 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Star Group L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Star Group L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.35 2.50 2.34

The potential upside of the rivals is 21.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Star Group L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Group L.P. -0.93% -3.32% 2.12% 6.77% 1.8% 3% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Star Group L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Star Group L.P. are 1 and 0.8. Competitively, Star Group L.P.’s rivals have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Star Group L.P.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Star Group L.P.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.17 shows that Star Group L.P. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Star Group L.P.’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Star Group L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Star Group L.P.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Star Group L.P.