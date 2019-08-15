Star Group L.P. (SGU) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
43.8% of Star Group L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Star Group L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Star Group L.P. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Star Group L.P.
|0.00%
|11.50%
|4.70%
|Industry Average
|27.02%
|28.36%
|9.27%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Star Group L.P. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Star Group L.P.
|N/A
|10
|12.69
|Industry Average
|553.35M
|2.05B
|17.96
Star Group L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Star Group L.P. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Star Group L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.40
|2.18
|2.12
|2.31
As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 20.46%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Star Group L.P. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Star Group L.P.
|-0.93%
|-3.32%
|2.12%
|6.77%
|1.8%
|3%
|Industry Average
|2.27%
|5.05%
|5.45%
|13.99%
|11.52%
|19.39%
For the past year Star Group L.P. was less bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
Star Group L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Star Group L.P.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Star Group L.P.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Star Group L.P.
Risk & Volatility
Star Group L.P. is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.17. Competitively, Star Group L.P.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Star Group L.P. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Star Group L.P.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
