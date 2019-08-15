Star Group L.P. (SGU) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Star Group L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Star Group L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Star Group L.P. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group L.P. 0.00% 11.50% 4.70% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Star Group L.P. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group L.P. N/A 10 12.69 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Star Group L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Star Group L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.18 2.12 2.31

As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 20.46%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Star Group L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Group L.P. -0.93% -3.32% 2.12% 6.77% 1.8% 3% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Star Group L.P. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Star Group L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Star Group L.P.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Star Group L.P.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Star Group L.P.

Risk & Volatility

Star Group L.P. is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.17. Competitively, Star Group L.P.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Star Group L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Star Group L.P.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.