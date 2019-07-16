Star Group L.P. (SGU) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group L.P. 10 0.27 N/A 0.47 20.42 EnLink Midstream LLC 11 0.66 N/A -0.59 0.00

Demonstrates Star Group L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Star Group L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group L.P. 0.00% 14.7% 6.1% EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Star Group L.P. has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 2.16 beta and it is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Star Group L.P. Its rival EnLink Midstream LLC’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. EnLink Midstream LLC has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Star Group L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Star Group L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 EnLink Midstream LLC 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, EnLink Midstream LLC’s potential upside is 25.48% and its average target price is $13.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.7% of Star Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.7% of EnLink Midstream LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.83% of Star Group L.P.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of EnLink Midstream LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Group L.P. 2.01% 0.52% 2.77% -0.92% -0.51% 3.43% EnLink Midstream LLC 3.26% -8.95% 4.97% -5.79% -32.74% 20.13%

For the past year Star Group L.P. has weaker performance than EnLink Midstream LLC

Summary

EnLink Midstream LLC beats Star Group L.P. on 5 of the 9 factors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.