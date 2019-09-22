Star Group L.P. (SGU) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Contrasting side by side

Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group L.P. 10 0.27 N/A 0.76 12.69 Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.63 N/A 1.13 12.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Enable Midstream Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Star Group L.P. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Star Group L.P. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Star Group L.P. and Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group L.P. 0.00% 11.5% 4.7% Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Star Group L.P. has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enable Midstream Partners LP is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Star Group L.P. are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Enable Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Star Group L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Star Group L.P. and Enable Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Enable Midstream Partners LP has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 9.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Star Group L.P. and Enable Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.8% and 19%. About 0.2% of Star Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Enable Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Group L.P. -0.93% -3.32% 2.12% 6.77% 1.8% 3% Enable Midstream Partners LP -1.49% 0.22% -1.28% -11.27% -23.67% 2.96%

For the past year Star Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.