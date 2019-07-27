Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

Both Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 8 1.40 N/A 0.74 11.02 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 4.4% 2.2% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0 0 0 0.00

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.62% and an $14 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A are owned by institutional investors. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s share held by insiders are 19.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -0.61% 2.37% 2.63% -22.13% -38.48% -10.28% Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A 0.64% -0.83% 2.24% -1.34% -0.95% 5.52%

For the past year Star Bulk Carriers Corp. had bearish trend while Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A had bullish trend.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. beats Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75 CUM PFD A on 7 of the 9 factors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.