Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Reaches $10.16 After 4.00% Up Move; Conns (CONN) Shorts Raised By 21.37%

The stock of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 382,118 shares traded. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has declined 23.17% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SBLK News: 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Agrees To Acquire Three Dry Bulk Vessels In An All Share Transaction; 14/05/2018 – SONGA BULK ASA ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO COMBINE ITS FLEET WITH STAR BULK; 14/05/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS AGREES TO BUY 15 DRY BULK VESSELS; 20/04/2018 – Star Bulk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers: Dual Listing Will Provide Wider Investor Bas; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers: Combined Songa and OCC Fleet Is Younger Than Existing Flee; 04/04/2018 – Star Bulk at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Apr 20; 09/05/2018 – Star Bulk Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers Plans to Continue Acquisitions in Dry Bulk Industry

Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) had an increase of 21.37% in short interest. CONN’s SI was 5.64 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.37% from 4.65M shares previously. With 392,700 avg volume, 14 days are for Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)’s short sellers to cover CONN’s short positions. The SI to Conns Inc’s float is 27.55%. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 120,559 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $620.88 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 7.81 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

More notable recent Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting CONN Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/19/2019: ARMK, NYNY, EL, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FuelCell Energy Announces Jason Few as New President and Chief Executive Officer – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Revolution Lighting Amends Loan and Security Agreement – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $39,565 were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H on Wednesday, June 5. MARTIN BOB L had bought 26,600 shares worth $453,184 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,882 shares were bought by Wright Lee A., worth $100,170 on Tuesday, June 4. 11,765 shares were bought by Miller Norman, worth $200,358 on Tuesday, June 4. Saunders William E Jr bought $179,729 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shein Oded bought 3,000 shares worth $50,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Conn's, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). 699 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. 6,149 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Ameriprise Inc owns 135,252 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 862,253 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 26,117 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 37,687 shares. The New York-based Buckingham Cap Management Inc has invested 0.63% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). 322,498 are owned by Millennium Management Lc. Mason Street Ltd accumulated 7,846 shares. 279,730 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Assets Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 16,530 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 23,970 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 31,884 shares.

More notable recent Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baltic Dry Index falls back – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Star Bulk Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter and Half Year Ended June 30, 2019 and Results, Conference Call and Webcast – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oaktree’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) CEO Petros Pappas on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $964.05 million. The Company’s vessels transport bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, fertilizers, and steel products. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 9, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 68 operating vessels and 4 newbuilding vessels, as well as operated a chartered-in Supramax vessel.