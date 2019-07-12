Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) EPS Estimated At $-0.31; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cut Its Timken Co (TKR) Position

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Timken Co (TKR) stake by 14.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 25,866 shares as Timken Co (TKR)’s stock rose 11.45%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 157,782 shares with $6.88 million value, down from 183,648 last quarter. Timken Co now has $3.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 812,408 shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has risen 1.21% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – Timken Expects Sales to Be Up 12% to 13 % in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Timken; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Net $80.2M; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3

Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 247.62% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s analysts see 244.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 485,131 shares traded. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has declined 38.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBLK News: 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Agrees To Acquire 15 Dry Bulk Vessels; 20/04/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP – AS PART OF TRANSACTION, COMPANY WILL ASSUME DEBT OF $310.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Agrees to Acquire 18 Dry Bulk Vessels and lntends to Establish a Secondary Listing in Oslo, Norway; 14/05/2018 – STAR BULK TO BUY DRY BULK VESSELS FOR 13.725M SHRS, $145M; 20/04/2018 – Star Bulk Announces the Acquisition of 16 Vessels from Augustea Atlantica & York Capital Management; 19/04/2018 – Star Bulk at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Star Bulk Announces Availability of Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20–F; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers Plans to Continue Acquisitions in Dry Bulk Industr; 14/05/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS AGREES TO BUY 15 DRY BULK VESSELS; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Agrees To Acquire 18 Dry Bulk Vessels And Intends To Establish A Secondary Listing In Oslo, Norway

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $970.81 million. The Company’s vessels transport bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, fertilizers, and steel products. It has a 20.9 P/E ratio. As of March 9, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 68 operating vessels and 4 newbuilding vessels, as well as operated a chartered-in Supramax vessel.

Among 2 analysts covering Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Star Bulk Carriers had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Drewry Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 31.53% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TKR’s profit will be $113.04 million for 8.13 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.15% EPS growth.

