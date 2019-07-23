Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Shipping company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has 58.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. 19.8% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 4.40% 2.20% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers Corp. N/A 8 11.02 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.47 1.36 2.58

$14 is the consensus price target of Star Bulk Carriers Corp., with a potential upside of 28.79%. The potential upside of the competitors is 14.70%. Given Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -0.61% 2.37% 2.63% -22.13% -38.48% -10.28% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has -10.28% weaker performance while Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s rivals have 28.57% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 1.14 Quick Ratio. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s competitors have beta of 1.27 which is 27.22% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.