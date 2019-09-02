Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Contrasting side by side

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 8 1.35 N/A 0.53 18.54 Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.31 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Global Ship Lease Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0.00% 3% 1.5% Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Global Ship Lease Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Global Ship Lease Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Global Ship Lease Inc. is $9, which is potential 36.16% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Global Ship Lease Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58% and 5.9% respectively. 19.8% are Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 79% are Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. -5.9% 2.17% 12.91% 30.17% -23.17% 8.1% Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88%

For the past year Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was less bullish than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Star Bulk Carriers Corp. beats Global Ship Lease Inc.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels. It also provides vessel management services to dry bulk vessels of various sizes. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.