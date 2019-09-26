Stantec (STN) Stake Held by Toron Capital Markets Inc; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.08 Million as Share Value Declined

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 19,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 133,918 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 111.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 368,323 shares as the company's stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 700,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.42M, up from 331,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 17,156 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling stated it has 172 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3,317 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Lc Delaware has invested 0.36% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.07% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 158,392 shares. Conning holds 1,697 shares. Jlb & Associate has invested 2.23% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ghp Invest Advsr holds 0.27% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 16,385 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus owns 49,155 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation accumulated 6,724 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 12,142 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Utah Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Westpac accumulated 5,837 shares.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.18 million for 24.14 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year's $1.16 per share. VAR's profit will be $110.18 million for 24.14 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 145,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $21.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 55,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

More notable recent Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 6-K STANTEC INC For: Aug 27 – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019, Twst.com published: “Stantec Inc.: Stantec’s Jean Peinsznski wins Engineers Nova Scotia Engineering Award – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New York Stateâ€™s First Proton Therapy Center Reaches Completion – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston firm touted for work on State Highway 288 improvement design – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 243,802 shares to 690,200 shares, valued at $62.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).