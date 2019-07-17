Stantec (STN) Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $7.24 Million as Share Price Rose; Lilly (Eli) (LLY) Holder Mairs & Power Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Lilly (Eli) (LLY) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 156,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 688,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.32 million, down from 844,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Lilly (Eli) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 238,670 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: No Change to 2018 Adjusted EPS Guidance From ARMO Deal; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files a Form 8-K; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 314,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.01 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 4,145 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 4.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 05/04/2018 – Stantec Selected by Titanium Corporation to Transform Tailings Processing in Alberta Oil Sands; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 lmprovements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North Carolina; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC INC – SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE NORWEST CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC ENERGY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 9.93 million shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 431,655 shares. Beutel Goodman And invested in 1,139 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.24% or 4.53M shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.05% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Barclays Public invested 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 501 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 11.25M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 52,737 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.06% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Cibc Mkts Incorporated accumulated 93,634 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). D E Shaw And Co reported 218,700 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc owns 0% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 320 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 18,478 shares in its portfolio.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son by 9,050 shares to 942,413 shares, valued at $33.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 24,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.32 per share. STN’s profit will be $49.25M for 13.91 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Cap Management stated it has 0.22% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd has invested 0.65% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.28% or 6,725 shares. Schulhoff & holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,100 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr reported 6,802 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 8,054 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 4,000 shares stake. Philadelphia reported 0.12% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Communications Limited holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 242,866 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.1% or 13,192 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors reported 4,900 shares stake. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.24% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3.67 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.52 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.