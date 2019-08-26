Stantec (STN) Share Price Declined While Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.24 Million; York Capital Management Global Advisors Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Decreased by $16.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 3.76M shares traded or 24.79% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved in the EU; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca 1Q Core EPS $0.48; 01/05/2018 – AstraZeneca (AZN) Gains on Takeover Chatter; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – Avillion Signs Co-Development Agreement with Pearl Therapeutics Inc. (part of AstraZeneca) to Conduct Clinical Development of PT027 in Asthma; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA’S SORIOT: STILL NEED CLARITY ON REGULATION AFTER BREXIT; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 314,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.01M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 11,356 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 19/03/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Norwest; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 18/05/2018 – JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD REPORTS 11.27 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN STANTEC INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North; 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 362,253 shares to 902,670 shares, valued at $31.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,139 were accumulated by Beutel Goodman &. Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd holds 3.97% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 1.48 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 1.19 million shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 622,546 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 4.53 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset invested 0.01% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). 500 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. 93,634 are held by Cibc Ww Markets Inc. 74 are owned by Fin Service Corporation. 57,535 are owned by Scotia Cap Inc. D E Shaw & owns 218,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Lp accumulated 1.15 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 151,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil Limited has invested 0.05% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2.13 million shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 12,225 shares to 28,926 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 12,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son.