Stantec (STN) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Cut Its Holding; Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Has Boosted Stake

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 295,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.42 million, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 7,756 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 26/04/2018 – Stantec Commences Strategic Review of MWH Constructors; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC INC – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW FOR MWH CONSTRUCTORS, STANTEC TREATMENT AND SLAYDEN; 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires Shrewsbury, England-Based ESI Consulting; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 14/05/2018 – Stantec Takes Part in $55 Billion in Active Projects, Led by LNG Complex, Other Energy Feats, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 98,136 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Charter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 53,722 shares traded. MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. STN’s profit will be $47.04 million for 13.15 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 33,839 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $247.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.97% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.04% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) or 404,854 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.33% invested in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) for 431,655 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). British Columbia Management Corp invested in 0.17% or 672,733 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 622,546 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 97,434 shares. 11.25M are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.13% or 2.13M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 9,324 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 16,296 shares.

