Stantec Inc. (STN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.18 20.85 TriNet Group Inc. 59 1.40 N/A 2.79 22.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stantec Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. TriNet Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stantec Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Stantec Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 55.8% 9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that Stantec Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TriNet Group Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stantec Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor TriNet Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Stantec Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TriNet Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stantec Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TriNet Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, TriNet Group Inc.’s average price target is $60, while its potential downside is -16.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stantec Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 88.9%. Insiders held 3.3% of Stantec Inc. shares. Comparatively, TriNet Group Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stantec Inc. 6.56% 0.66% 2.25% 1.32% -4.88% 12.26% TriNet Group Inc. -1.92% -1.38% 26.11% 32.22% 16.64% 46.34%

For the past year Stantec Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Stantec Inc.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.